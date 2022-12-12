Hong Kong: man arrested on suspicion of promoting World Cup betting

The man is suspected of offering people accounts on an illegal gambling website.

Hong Kong.- Police in Hong Kong have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of promoting gambling. He is suspected of using social media platforms to find players and promote an illegal gambling site.

Officers claim to have discovered at least 16 accounts on an illegal gambling website and HK$1.5m in betting records on his mobile phone and computer. The investigation is ongoing and police said more arrests may be made.

Promoting gambling carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a HK$5m fine under Hong Kong’s Gambling Ordinance.

A few weeks ago, police also arrested seven influencers, including a well-known actress, for allegedly promoting overseas websites taking bets on the World Cup. According to The South China Morning Post, the actress Bui Yee-lam, 28, was accused of using her social media accounts to promote sports betting websites.

The other influencers, all women, were accused of similar offences. Officers are looking into whether the suspects were contracted by the same people.

See also: Hong Kong: 7 arrested as police target illegal gambling site