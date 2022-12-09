Malaysia: 260 arrested for alleged illegal betting on World Cup

Malaysian police continue to crack down on illegal gambling on World Cup matches.

The arrests were made between November 29 and December 8.

Malaysia.- Police in Malaysia have reported that 260 arrests were made in 219 raids related to alleged illegal betting on the World Cup between November 29 and December 8. According to The Sun, police secretary Deputy Comm Datuk Norsiah Mohd Saaduddin said that those arrested were suspected of being bookies or punters and were remanded for further investigations.

Police seized RM417,613 in cash, RM10m in online loans, 20 computers, 11 laptops and 496 mobile phones.

A few weeks ago, police in Kuala Lumpur arrested four men at a residence in Taman Bukit Maluri, Kepong, on suspicion of taking bets on World Cup matches. Police seized mobile phones, modems, tablets and laptops.

Meanwhile, in Batu Pahat, police arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of taking bets on the World Cup. Officers seized RM185 in cash and a mobile phone. And in Muar police arrested two men at two separate premises in Bandar Muar and Parit Jawa.