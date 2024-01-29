China and Thailand announce visa waiver agreement

The agreement will come into effect on March 1.

China.- A mutual visa waiver agreement between China and Thailand which will allow citizens to travel between the countries visa-free from March 1. The deal inked by Thai foreign minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, is expected to boost the tourism sector, which has struggled to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic.

While specific details of the visa arrangement were not disclosed, earlier indications from Thai officials suggested that it would permit stays of up to 30 days per visit.

A week ago, China announced a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement with Singapore, set to commence on February 9. The visa exemption arrangement covers travel purposes such as business, tourism, visiting friends and family and private affairs. The plan had been announced in December and follows China’s resumption of a 15-day visa-free entry scheme for Singaporean citizens last year.

