Elena Shaterova: “7777 gaming is rapidly expanding into new markets in the coming months”

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News sat down with Elena Shaterova, chief commercial officer at 7777 gaming, to talk about the company’s strategies in online casino game development.

She also shared insights into the innovations that set 7777 gaming apart, the company’s approach to tailoring games for diverse markets, and its ambitious plans for expansion into new territories.

7777 gaming has been recognised for its innovative approach to developing online casino games. Could you share some key innovations or unique features that set your games apart?

Our games stand out because they are visually appealing and introduce groundbreaking elements that redefine how online casino games are played. Here are three of our most innovative games that showcase our distinct approach, from unique gameplay mechanics, and intriguing game designs to engaging themes:

Candy Anyways – This game introduces a revolutionary mechanic that breaks away from traditional slot gameplay. Candy Anyways is not just about spinning and winning; it changes the entire payout system by offering rewards from every direction, enhancing the chances of a win with each spin. 100 Bracelets – This game pushes the boundaries of online casino gaming by using artificial intelligence and a multiplayer format, creating a unique blend of collaboration and competition. In 100 Bracelets players are not just spinning the reels; they are part of a community striving toward a common goal, in which only one will emerge victorious. Devil’s Deal: Soul for Sale – This game goes beyond the typical 3×3 slot layout by offering two distinct bonus games, “Pits of Hell” and “Devil’s Domain,” each presenting unique challenges and rewards. In “Devil’s Domain,” players face a choice that affects their outcome – make a deal with the Devil or walk away. This element of choice adds a layer of strategy and thrill, making each decision impactful and engaging.

These three games are perfect examples of how 7777 gaming continues to push the boundaries in online casino game development. Our commitment to creating unique, engaging, and innovative content sets us apart in the market, ensuring that our games offer fresh experiences that captivate and retain players.

With your proven track record, what strategies have been most effective in establishing your brand identity and gaining a loyal player base in the highly competitive igaming market?

At 7777 gaming, understanding player preferences and behaviours is at the core of our strategy. We prioritise gathering and analysing player feedback to continuously refine and adapt our games to meet their evolving needs and expectations. This player-centric approach allows us to build a stronger emotional connection with our audience, fostering long-term loyalty and engagement.

What’s more, our marketing strategies focus on showcasing the unique aspects of our games and creating a compelling narrative around our brand. We leverage a mix of social media engagement, content marketing, and influencer partnerships to reach new audiences and engage existing ones.

Last but not least, we believe in the power of establishing a strong brand identity, that is easily recognisable and highly desirable among players and partners. The distinctive colours, symbols, and design logic we use in our games have become synonymous with the 7777 gaming brand.

Many of our partners have praised us for our unique visual and thematic elements, which stand out in a crowded market. This consistency in branding helps reinforce our identity, making our games immediately identifiable and fostering a sense of familiarity and trust among players.