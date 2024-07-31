CCC to propose stricter online gambling requirements for Northern Mariana Islands

The Commonwealth Casino Commission said House Bill 23-90 would lead to a situation like in the Philippines.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) board chair Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero has called for more stringent regulations for internet gambling in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). He noted the ban on offshore gaming operators in the Philippines amid allegations of human trafficking by Chinese operators.

Last December, representative Ralph N. Yumul introduced House Bill 23-90, aiming to allow online gambling in the CNMI. Deleon Guerrero said the CCC will propose amendments to add more restrictions.

According to Mariana’s Variety, the current draft states that all electronic table games must meet international standards set by Global Gaming Laboratories International or SIQ Gaming Laboratories.