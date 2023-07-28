CCC reconsiders date of IPI revocation hearings

The Commonwealth Casino Commission is looking to reschedule revocation hearings for October, November, or December.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) is considering potential dates for hearings on its proposed revocation of Imperial Pacific International (IPI)’s exclusive casino licence.

IPI had taken legal action in the US District Court for the NMI to obtain a temporary restraining order blocking the licence revocation while arbitration was pursued. On appeal, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit granted the CCC’s request to reverse the federal court’s ruling. The CCC is now considering scheduling revocation hearings for October, November or December. IPI has filed another request for reconsideration.

According to Saipan Tribune, CCC commissioner Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero said the revocation hearings might not be necessary if IPI fulfils its obligations, including the payment of the 2020 and 2021 annual licence fees and regulatory fees, while adhering to CCC orders regarding working capital reserves and other financial responsibilities.