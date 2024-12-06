Cambodian minister of interior announces directive against illegal gambling content

The directive will enter into force on December 11.

Cambodia.- Sar Sokha, Cambodia’s minister of interior, has issued a directive banning the creation, distribution, and promotion of content linked to illegal gambling activities. The directive covers websites, social media pages, or accounts promoting illegal gambling and also bans sharing images or videos of gambling or encouraging public participation, whether online or offline.

Local authorities have been tasked with educating communities on the risks associated with illegal gambling and ensuring compliance with the directive, which is to be enforced from December 11.

The minister said there had been an increase in the promotion of gambling-related content, particularly on social media by content creators and influencers.

Cambodia banned online gambling when an agreement with China was signed in March 2019.