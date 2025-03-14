Cambodia sees growth in international tourist arrivals

The country received 611,894 international tourists in January.

Cambodia.- The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has reported that Cambodia received 611,894 international tourists in January. That’s an increase of 13.3 per cent when compared to the same month last year.

A total of 245,403 tourists arrived by air, an 18.8 per cent increase in year-on-year terms, and 366,491 arrived via land and waterways, a rise of 9.8 per cent. Thailand remained the biggest source market, with 189,343 tourists, up 15.7 per cent year-on-year. Vietnam was second with 85,796 arrivals, up 0.93 per cent. China ranked third, providing 67,998 arrivals, up 45.5 per cent from 46,781 in 2023.

According to the MoT, Cambodia also saw a 96.9 per cent increase in Russian tourists at 13,432.

Cambodia received 6.7 million international tourists in 2024.

In January, Huot Hak, the minister of tourism, said the country expects to receive 7.7 million international visitors this year. Hak noted that Cambodia received 6.7 million international tourists in 2024, a rise of 22.9 per cent year-on-year and 1.4 per cent compared to 2019.

Hak said he was developing an action plan to increase the attractiveness of the country to the Muslim tourism market and eliminate the “low season” to promote steady tourism year-round. The country currently experiences a drop in visitor numbers between April and September, while the highest number of visitors is between October and March.