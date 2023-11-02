Cambodia: 83 arrested for alleged illegal gambling in Phnom Penh

Cambodian police raided an establishment in Phnom Penh’s Chamkar Mon district.

Cambodia.- Police in Cambodia have arrested 83 people suspected of being involved in illicit gambling in Phnom Penh’s Chamkar Mon district. According to the police report, 63 were Cambodian, eight Vietnamese and 13 Chinese. Police seized electronic devices, snooker and slot machines and various gambling materials.

According to Khmer Times, the suspects were transported by two buses to the Department of Anti-Commercial Gambling Crimes for further questioning. Police conducted 484 operations against illegal gambling during the first half of the year, leading to the arrest of 1,241 people.