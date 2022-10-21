Cambodia: 3 arrested for gambling on illegal cockfighting

Police carried out a raid on an illegal cockfight in Bassac village, Svay Rieng.

Cambodia.- Police have arrested three people for allegedly betting on illegal cockfights. Police seized a car, five motorcycles and roosters in a raid in Bassac village, Svay Chrum district, Svay Rieng.

Earlier this week, National Police spokesman Lieutenant General Chhay Kim Khoeun reported that officers have raided more than 10,000 suspected illegal gambling operations in the last month. Khoeun said police had targetted 127 locations in 11 capitals and provinces and had collected evidence for 273 prosecutions, including against 56 foreign citizens.

Last week, the provincial authorities of Preah Shihanouk ordered all casino operators to obtain approval from the Preah Sihanouk Administration before applying to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The measure aims to achieve more control of the gaming industry after cases of human trafficking.