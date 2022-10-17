Cambodian police raid 10,000 suspected gambling locations in month-long clampdown

The Cambodian government has stepped up its fight against illegal gambling.

National Police spokesman Lieutenant General Chhay Kim Khoeun said authorities had raided more than 10,000 suspected illegal gambling operations nationwide from September 15 until October 13, 2022.

Cambodia.- National Police spokesman Lieutenant General Chhay Kim Khoeun has reported that officers have raided more than 10,000 suspected illegal gambling operations in the last month. Khoeun said police had targetted 127 locations in 11 capitals and provinces and had collected evidence for 273 prosecutions, including against 56 foreign citizens.

In September, Ros Phearun, secretary general of the Cambodian Gambling Management Committee of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, had urged authorities to shut illegal gambling in cafes and shops. He said such operations were not licensed by the Cambodian Gambling Regulatory Committee (CEC).

Prime Minister Hun Sen had said he will not hesitate to remove any capital or provincial governor who is responsible for allowing gambling to spread in their locality.

Last week, the provincial authorities of Preah Shihanouk ordered all casino operators to obtain approval from the Preah Sihanouk Administration before applying to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The measure aims to achieve more control of the gaming industry after cases of human trafficking.

Casino operators can no longer withhold any member of staff’s passport, ID card or work permit. Nor will they be able to prohibit staff from leaving the casino complex. Contracts must stipulate wages and working conditions and casinos must not disguise their locations or operate with high fences.