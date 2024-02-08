Cambodia: 23 arrests over alleged illegal gambling

Police carried out a raid in Phnom Penh.

Cambodia.- Police have made 23 arrests related to alleged illegal gambling in central Phnom Penh. Officers made the arrests at the corner of Street 144 and Street 15 in Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh, at 7.10pm on February 7 after tipoffs from the public.

The National Police, under the directives of deputy prime minister and minister of interior Sar Sokha, carried out raids at 53 locations in 15 capitals and provinces in the first 28 days of January 2024. Touch Sokhak, deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, reported that operations at 29 locations led to arrests and subsequent legal proceedings in connection with online gambling.