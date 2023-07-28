Belle Corp’s gaming segment revenue up 28% in H1

Gaming revenue was up 28 per cent to PHP1.23bn (US$22.46m.

The Philippines.- Belle Corp, the parent company of Premium Leisure, has reported an increase in revenue for its gaming segment. Gaming revenue for the first half-year rose by 28 per cent year-on-year to PHP1.23bn (US$22.46m) on the back of performance at City of Dreams Manila.

Gaming profit rose by 44.2 per cent to PHP1.17bn (US$21.37m). Total income was PHP1.3bn (US$23.74m), up 15 per cent year-on-year.

Despite a 4 per cent dip in revenues from the City of Dreams Manila lease to PHP1.04bn (US$18.99m), the overall group revenues totalled PHP2.92bn (US$53.33m), marking a 4 per cent increase from last year’s H1. Belle Corp’s real estate revenues fell 41 per cent to PHP344.6m (US$6.29m).

Revenue from the lottery services arm, Pacific Online, rose 57 per cent year-on-year to PHP343.4m (US$6.27m). Net income was PHP1.03bn (US$18.81m), up 15 per cent year-on-year.