Belle Corp gaming segment revenue down 24% in H1

Gaming revenue was PHP953m (US$16.43m).

The Philippines.- Belle Corp, the parent company of Premium Leisure, has reported that gaming revenue for the first half-year declined by 24 per cent year-on-year to PHP953m (US$16.43m). City of Dreams Manila’s rental income from the leasing of land and buildings amounted to PHP1.16bn (US$20.22m), up 16 per cent year-over-year.

Aside from gaming revenue, the company reported PHP258.9m (US$4.51m) in revenue through its subsidiary Pacific Online Systems Corporation, which leases online betting equipment to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for lottery operations. The figure was down 17 per cent year-over-year. Consolidated revenue fell 6 per cent to PHP2.72bn (US$47.57m) and net income dropped by a third to PHP882.4m.

See also: 3 casino investors top Forbes Philippines’ 50 Richest list