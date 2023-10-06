Bangkok police transfer officers after discovery of gambling venue

Five senior police officers at Din Daeng police station have been transferred to inactive posts.

Thailand.- The commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 1 has ordered the immediate transfer of five officers stationed at Din Daeng police station after an illicit gambling operation was found in their jurisdiction.

A special team from the Department of Provincial Administration conducted a raid on the venue at Prachasongkroh Soi 6 in Din Daeng, Bangkok, arresting nearly 50 people and seizing 300,000 baht in cash.

Initial investigations have unveiled that the venue had been operating clandestinely since 2020, intermittently offering gambling. It was divided into two sections. The first near the main entrance, operated as a snooker club. The second, concealed within the building, functioned as a covert casino.

According to Pattaya Mail, those arrested were transported to Din Daeng police station, where charges were made. Police Major General Attaporn Wongsiripreeda, who holds the position of commander within the Metropolitan Police Division 1, has issued transfer orders for five senior officers stationed at Din Daeng. They will be reassigned to inactive posts, relieving them of their duties. An investigative committee has also been established.

See also: Thailand: 30 arrested for alleged illegal gambling