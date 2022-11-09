Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | South East Asia | Legislation

Authorities in Rajasthan working on law to regulate online gaming

A total of 19,765 telephone lines were also blocked.
A total of 19,765 telephone lines were also blocked.
11/09/22

The proposed legislation would create a Virtual Online Sports Commission to regulate online gaming.

India.- The Rajasthan government has informed the Supreme Court that it has submitted a bill to combat online gaming and betting. The court had sought the state’s response to a public interest lawsuit (PIL) seeking guidance on how to curb the threat posed by online gambling and gambling.

As a result of the government’s submission, the court dismissed the plea and left the matter open to the state’s consideration. It stated: “We only place on record the statement of learned counsel for the State that State has prepared a draft bill and the matter is under consideration.”

In May, authorities solicited public responses to a draft Virtual Online Sports (Regulation) Act. The law would create an online virtual sports committee to police online gaming operations in the state. Violators face fines of up to Rs 2 lakh for violating licences and advertising. The bill would cover fantasy sports and esports but excludes games of skill such as rummy, poker and Ludo.

In September, a panel set up by prime minister Narendra Modi concluded that India should establish a regulatory body for online skill games. The regulator would classify which online games are based on skill or chance, implement rules to block prohibited formats and enforce stricter gambling regulations.

In this article:
GAMBLING REGULATION online gambling

Latest Articles