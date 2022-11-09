Authorities in Rajasthan working on law to regulate online gaming

The proposed legislation would create a Virtual Online Sports Commission to regulate online gaming.

India.- The Rajasthan government has informed the Supreme Court that it has submitted a bill to combat online gaming and betting. The court had sought the state’s response to a public interest lawsuit (PIL) seeking guidance on how to curb the threat posed by online gambling and gambling.

As a result of the government’s submission, the court dismissed the plea and left the matter open to the state’s consideration. It stated: “We only place on record the statement of learned counsel for the State that State has prepared a draft bill and the matter is under consideration.”

In May, authorities solicited public responses to a draft Virtual Online Sports (Regulation) Act. The law would create an online virtual sports committee to police online gaming operations in the state. Violators face fines of up to Rs 2 lakh for violating licences and advertising. The bill would cover fantasy sports and esports but excludes games of skill such as rummy, poker and Ludo.

In September, a panel set up by prime minister Narendra Modi concluded that India should establish a regulatory body for online skill games. The regulator would classify which online games are based on skill or chance, implement rules to block prohibited formats and enforce stricter gambling regulations.