Australian inquiry recommends ban on trailing commissions for online gambling affiliates

Australia.- The House inquiry into online gambling has recommended that Australia ban trailing commissions. These are commissions are paid to websites that refer people to gambling companies through advertising as a of any subsequent losses.

While concerns were raised about these affiliate payments in 2011, the practice has been largely unscrutinised and payments are now said to total nearly AU$50bn a year. If the government does ban them, it could mean a major loss of revenue for News Corp and other media outlets.

News Corp has acquired websites such as punters.com.au and racenet.com.au, which aggregate sports wagering information and direct users to bookmakers.

Committee chair and Labor MP Peta Murphy said the practice often proves detrimental to people experiencing gambling-related harm. Some 31 recommendations have been made by The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs on the back of its gambling inquiry.

