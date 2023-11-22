Australian minister says gambling ad ban would be difficult to implement

Michelle Rowland says a ban on gambling ads would be more complex than the prohibition on tobacco ads.

Australia.- Communications minister Michelle Rowland has suggested that implementing a complete ban on gambling ads would be complicated. Speaking at the National Press Club, she clarified that no decision had been made on a recommendation to phase out gambling ads within three years and that such a move would be more complex to implement than the ban on tobacco ads.

Rowland said: “The reality is, over the years, the gambling industry and sport, for example, the relationship has very much changed. We know that the impact of gambling ads is felt right across the community.”

Rowland also highlighted that 13,000 Australians had enrolled in BetStop, the self-exclusion register for online betting, since its August launch. She said around 50 per cent of registrants are aged between 18 and 30, with 40 per cent opting for a lifetime self-exclusion.

BetStop covers all licensed Australian interactive wagering service providers, both online and telephone-based. Providers are prohibited from opening accounts or accepting bets for self-excluded people and from sending them promotional material. Providers are obligated to promote BetStop, incorporating it into their websites, apps, and marketing materials for customer awareness.

Australia: US$151.8m spent on gambling ads in 12 months

A report published by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has found that over one million gambling advertisements aired on Australian free-to-air television and radio in the span of a year, with an estimated expenditure of AU$238m (US$151.8m).

The report covers from May 2022 to April 2023 and was undertaken in collaboration with Nielsen, an audience analytics company. The analysis included gambling advertisements across free-to-air radio, television and online platforms. It did not include ads broadcast on pay TV or subscription streaming services, so the full number of wagering ads will be higher.