Asia Gaming Awards shortlist announced

Press release.- The Asia Gaming Awards is back on March 20th, highlighting the crème de la crème of the industry, with exciting new nominees and returning heroes and heroines.

The shortlist has been announced, with a stunning array of operators from land-based to online, suppliers, affiliates, sports betting, slots, virtuals, platforms, ETGs, cash handling and more!

A number of last year’s winners are also battling for their chance to take home the award again, with the likes of Galaxy Entertainment Group (Gaming Operator), Marina Bay Sands (Integrated Resort), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Responsible Gaming Program and CSR), Aristocrat (Slot Product), Interblock (ETG Product) and Everi (Cash Handling Product) all nominated.

Asia Gaming Brief, the organizer of the ASEAN Gaming Summit and the Asia Gaming Awards, is thrilled to announce the full list of nominees, selected by an esteemed panel of experts based upon their unmatched experience.

The full list of nominees:

Gaming Operator

Galaxy Entertainment Group – winner in 2023

Las Vegas Sands

Bloomberry Resorts

MGM China

Hann Group

Integrated Resort

Newport World Resorts

Solaire Resort and Casino

Okada Manila

Marina Bay Sands – winner in 2023

Galaxy Macau

Responsible Gaming Program

Melco Resorts & Entertainment – winner in 2023

Crown Resorts

Marina Bay Sands

Galaxy Entertainment

Sustainability Program

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Galaxy Macau

Hann Resorts

Newport World Resorts

Table Game Product

Angel Playing Cards – winner in 2023

Walker Digital

Light & Wonder

Tangam

TCS John Huxley

Slot Product

Light & Wonder

Aristocrat – winner in 2023

IGT

Jumbo

Aruze

Electronic Table Gaming Product

Alfastreet

Interblock – winner in 2023

Light & Wonder

Jumbo

Spintec

Cash Handling Product

Everi – winner in 2023

JCM

G+D

Online

One-Stop Platform Solution

DST Gaming

Tecnet Asia

SOFTSWISS

SA Gaming

Pronet Gaming

Live Dealer Solution

TVBET

SA Gaming

PopOK Gaming

Imagine Live

BBIN

Online Slot Game Solution

Pascal Gaming

SA Gaming

Casino Plus

PopOK Gaming

Online Sportsbetting Solution

MegaSportsWorld

Kzing

Jade Sportsbet

Digitain

Uplatform

Esports Solution

BETER

Uplatform

GRID

DATA.BET

Oddin – winner in 2023

Fantasy/ Virtuals Solution

Pascal Gaming

Sportradar

Kiron Interactive – winner in 2023

Affiliate Marketing Solution

Affilka by Softswiss – winner in 2023

Gamingtec

Affpapa

Newcomer Award

Winn Tech

Sport Generate by Digitain

Pronet Gaming

Velvix

Gamingtec

Outstanding contribution in Corporate Social Responsibility

Melco Resorts & Entertainment – winner in 2023

NagaCorp

Newport World Resorts

FBM Foundation

The award ceremony will be held on March 20th at the Grand Ballroom of the Shangri-La The Fort in Manila, Philippines, following the conclusion of the second day of the ASEAN Gaming Summit.