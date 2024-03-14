Asia Gaming Awards shortlist announced
The shortlist has been announced, featuring a wide range of operators including land-based and online, as well as suppliers, affiliates, sports betting, slots, virtuals, platforms, ETGs, and cash handling.
Press release.- The Asia Gaming Awards is back on March 20th, highlighting the crème de la crème of the industry, with exciting new nominees and returning heroes and heroines.
A number of last year’s winners are also battling for their chance to take home the award again, with the likes of Galaxy Entertainment Group (Gaming Operator), Marina Bay Sands (Integrated Resort), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Responsible Gaming Program and CSR), Aristocrat (Slot Product), Interblock (ETG Product) and Everi (Cash Handling Product) all nominated.
Asia Gaming Brief, the organizer of the ASEAN Gaming Summit and the Asia Gaming Awards, is thrilled to announce the full list of nominees, selected by an esteemed panel of experts based upon their unmatched experience.
The full list of nominees:
Gaming Operator
- Galaxy Entertainment Group – winner in 2023
- Las Vegas Sands
- Bloomberry Resorts
- MGM China
- Hann Group
Integrated Resort
- Newport World Resorts
- Solaire Resort and Casino
- Okada Manila
- Marina Bay Sands – winner in 2023
- Galaxy Macau
Responsible Gaming Program
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment – winner in 2023
- Crown Resorts
- Marina Bay Sands
- Galaxy Entertainment
Sustainability Program
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment
- Galaxy Macau
- Hann Resorts
- Newport World Resorts
Table Game Product
- Angel Playing Cards – winner in 2023
- Walker Digital
- Light & Wonder
- Tangam
- TCS John Huxley
Slot Product
- Light & Wonder
- Aristocrat – winner in 2023
- IGT
- Jumbo
- Aruze
Electronic Table Gaming Product
- Alfastreet
- Interblock – winner in 2023
- Light & Wonder
- Jumbo
- Spintec
Cash Handling Product
- Everi – winner in 2023
- JCM
- G+D
- Online
One-Stop Platform Solution
- DST Gaming
- Tecnet Asia
- SOFTSWISS
- SA Gaming
- Pronet Gaming
Live Dealer Solution
- TVBET
- SA Gaming
- PopOK Gaming
- Imagine Live
- BBIN
Online Slot Game Solution
- Pascal Gaming
- SA Gaming
- Casino Plus
- PopOK Gaming
Online Sportsbetting Solution
- MegaSportsWorld
- Kzing
- Jade Sportsbet
- Digitain
- Uplatform
Esports Solution
- BETER
- Uplatform
- GRID
- DATA.BET
- Oddin – winner in 2023
Fantasy/ Virtuals Solution
- Pascal Gaming
- Sportradar
- Kiron Interactive – winner in 2023
Affiliate Marketing Solution
- Affilka by Softswiss – winner in 2023
- Gamingtec
- Affpapa
Newcomer Award
- Winn Tech
- Sport Generate by Digitain
- Pronet Gaming
- Velvix
- Gamingtec
Outstanding contribution in Corporate Social Responsibility
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment – winner in 2023
- NagaCorp
- Newport World Resorts
- FBM Foundation
The award ceremony will be held on March 20th at the Grand Ballroom of the Shangri-La The Fort in Manila, Philippines, following the conclusion of the second day of the ASEAN Gaming Summit.