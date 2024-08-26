Alice Guo’s sister may be deported to China

Sheila Guo is accused of obstruction of justice.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has reported that Sheila Guo, the sister of Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, might be deported to China once criminal charges against her are resolved.

Sheila Guo and Cassandra Li Ong, a representative of Lucky South 99, which was raided by authorities in June, were arrested in Indonesia last Thursday (August 22). They are accused of obstruction of justice, harbouring a fugitive and violation of the Philippine Passport Act.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco stated that if it is confirmed that Sheila fraudulently acquired her Philippine documents, she would be deported to China since she still holds a Chinese passport valid until 2031.

Meanwhile, authorities are still searching for Alice Guo, who allegedly left the country without going through immigration checks.

Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston John Casio said Guo arrived in Kuala Lumpur from Denpasar, Indonesia, via Batik Air 177 on July 18, in Singapore via Jetstar Asia 686 on July 21 and in Batam, Indonesia, via ferry on August 18. President Ferdinand Marcos announced on social media that an investigation is currently being conducted into her departure.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said: “I am confident that with the apprehension of Sheila Guo and Cassandra Li Ong by authorities in Indonesia, it is only a matter of time before Guo Hua Ping, a.k.a Alice Guo, is brought to justice.

“I firmly believe that Guo Hua Ping would not be able to evade accountability for the numerous crimes she has committed. The long arm of the law will eventually catch up with her.”