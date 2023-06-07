Air Macau to offer more flights to popular destinations

Air Macau will increase flights to regional destinations in summer, including Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea.

Macau.- Air Macau has announced plans to expand its flight frequency to key regional destinations in an effort to boost summer tourism. The company aims to target primary markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.

According to Asian Gaming Brief, Air Macau will operate two daily flights to both Taipei and Kaohsiung, while Singapore and Seoul will each have one daily flight. There will be around eight weekly flights connecting Macau with various destinations in Thailand, while Hanoi, Danang, Tokyo and Osaka will each have four weekly flights.

The move comes as low-cost carriers, including Air Asia, also increase their flight frequencies between Macau and popular tourist hotspots. The decision aligns with Macau’s efforts to diversify its tourism sector and attract more foreign visitors.

Authorities reported that the amount of commercial flights and cross-border traffic in April was up 353.6 per cent year-on-year. The number of flights was 2,980, while cross-border vehicle traffic with Hong Kong and mainland China rose 69.1 per cent, reaching 576,243 trips – the majority in light automobiles (538,618 journeys, up 75 per cent).

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) reported that the city received over 7.92 million visitors from January to May 10. An estimated 5.11 million arrived from mainland China. In April, tourist arrivals rose 274.7 per cent to 2.27 million. Overnight visitors rose by 550 per cent year-on-year to 1.17 million.