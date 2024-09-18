8 arrested for alleged illegal gambling in New Delhi

Police seized Rs 51.3 lakh (US$61,560) in cash.

India.- Police in New Delhi have arrested eight people aged between 27 and 66 in New Rajender Nagar for alleged involvement in illegal gambling. According to The Times of India, seven of those arrested were gambling while one, Narinder Nijhawan, was allegedly running the illegal operation.

Police seized Rs 51.3 lakh (US$61,560) in cash, 2,290 casino coins, seven mobile phones, three cash counting machines and 175 decks of playing cards.

Earlier this month, police in Mumbai raided an industrial corporation’s warehouse in Ghodapdev, Byculla, following complaints of illegal gambling. They arrested 34 people.

Indian police officers suspended for allegedly gambling

Elsewhere in India, six police officers in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district have been suspended after a video of them allegedly gambling appeared on social media. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani named the officers facing suspension as Manoj Ahirwar, Ritesh Mishra, and Suraj Rajput from Kotwali police station, Bhuvaneshwar Agnihotri and Anil Pachouri from Dehat police station, and Salman Khan from Digora police station in the district.

Kashwani said additional superintendent of police Sitaram Satya is leading an investigation to determine the time and location of the video’s recording and whether other police personnel were present at the scene. According to NDTV, he said such behaviour degrades the reputation of the police department and that further steps will be taken based on the investigation’s findings.

