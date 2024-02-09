770 arrested for alleged illegal gambling in Guangdong

The arrests are part of police operation Breeze 2024.

China.- Under operation Breeze 2024, police in Guangdong have arrested 770 people allegedly involved in gambling-related crimes. The time period was not specified.

Media said police had resolved more than 470 criminal cases related to illegal gambling. Raids were carried out in rural areas targetting, mobile casinos, Texas Hold ’em poker and Mark Six. According to Asia Gaming Brief, in mid-January, Guangdong police shut down 24 illegal casinos and arrested 544 suspects in a single raid.

In January, China’s National Immigration Administration announced that 32,000 people were arrested in 35,000 cases of obstructing national border control in 2023.