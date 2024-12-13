68 arrested for alleged illegal gambling in Haryana, India

Police claim to have busted an illegal casino party in Kalka.

India.- Police have arrested 68 people and seized 22 bottles of “English liquor”, 12 packs of cards, Rs 3,69,000 in cash and 20 vehicles in a raid on an alleged casino party at The Divine – Once in Nature hotel in Bar village, Kalka, in Haryana.

The police say they found many young men and women drinking alcohol and gambling. There were people from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Nepal. According to The Times of India, alleged organiser Devendra Kumar could not provide documents when asked to produce a liquor licence. A case was filed against the suspects at Kalka police station under sections 61(1)(A) and 72(C) of the Haryana Excise (Amendment) Act and sections 3 and 4 of the Gambling Act.

Indonesian police arrest fugitive wanted by China for alleged online gambling crimes

In completely unrelated news, police in Indonesia have arrested Chinese citizen Yan Zhenxing, who was wanted by China for alleged online gambling crimes. Yuldi Yusman, the director of immigration supervision and enforcement, said the arrest occurred on December 2 at the Batam Center International Port.

Chinese authorities accuse Yan Zhenxing of being part of a criminal gang that runs an online gambling site and is involved in money laundering. According to Antara News, the gang is believed to manipulate data to earn profits. Yan Zhenxing will be handed over to China.