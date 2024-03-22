2024 Asia Gaming Awards winners announced

During the ceremony, awards were given out for Best Operator and Best Integrated Resort, while three Industry Leaders were recognized for their accomplishments.

Press release.- The second day of the 2024 ASEAN Gaming Summit ended with another highly anticipated edition of the Asia Gaming Awards.

Among the awards bestowed over the night were the highly-coveted Best Operator and Best Integrated Resort, while three individual Industry Leaders were honoured for their achievements.

The honorees were Lorraine Koo, Corporate COO of Dowinn Group; Joe Pisano CEO of Jade Entertainment, and Pepe Costa, Country Manager for FBM.

“We are here to celebrate the remarkable achievements of every Asian gaming industry. The focus tonight is to award gaming excellence, be it land-based casinos or online gaming,” noted Daniel Cecilio, general manager of the Licensing and Regulatory Group for PAGCOR, in an officiating speech for the awards.

“We also recognize the paramount importance of responsible gaming as custodians of this industry it is our collective responsibility to assure a safe and enjoyable gaming environment for all,” he furthered.

ASEAN Gaming Summit organizer, Luis Pereira, managing director at Asia Gaming Brief, at the closing of the 2024 Asia Gaming Awards Ceremony, said: “We’d like to congratulate all of our winners and nominees on their incredible and ongoing contributions to the gaming industry.

“The Asia Gaming Awards serves as a platform to honour the hard work and innovation that they exhaustively produce. Tonight was a celebration of these efforts, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store next.

“The number of Award recipients hailing from the Philippines epitomizes what was exemplified at ASEAN: that the industry has its collective sights on this market, arguably the most dynamic in the region. The Philippines: leading the way.”

The full list of winners at the 2024 Asia Gaming Awards:

Best Newcomer – Pronet Gaming

Best Sustainability Program – Newport World Resorts

Best Responsible Gaming Program – Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Best Slot Product (Land-based) – Aristocrat

Best Online Slot Game Solution – Casino Plus

Best Table Game Solution – Walker Digital Table Systems

Best Live Dealer Solution – SA Gaming

Best Electronic Table Gaming Solution – Light & Wonder

Best One-Stop Platform Solution – Softswiss

Best eSports Solution – Oddin

Best Cash Handling Product – EVERI

Best Fantasy/Virtuals Solution – Pascal Gaming

Best Affiliate Marketing Solution – Affika by SOFTSWISS

Best Online Sports Betting Solution – Digitain

Best Integrated Resort – Solaire Resort & Casino

Outstanding contribution in CSR – FBM Foundation

Best Gaming Operator – Bloomberry Resorts

The outstanding leaders honoured: