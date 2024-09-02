162 rescued from gaming operation in the Philippines

Police rescued the workers from an illegal offshore gaming operator in Lapu-Lapu City.

The Philippines.- The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has reportedly rescued 162 people who were allegedly being forced to work at an illegal offshore gaming operator in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. Those rescued reportedly comprised 83 Chinese citizens, 70 Indonesians, two Taiwanese, six Burmese and a Malaysian,

The raid was carried out on Saturday (August 31) at the property of the Tourist Garden Hotel in Barangay Agus following a request from the Indonesian Embassy to rescue eight of its nationals. The operation was conducted by operatives from PAOCC, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Central Visayas, the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) Central Visayas, and the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The rescued foreign nationals will be taken to Manila to face proceedings for violation of immigration laws. Authorities will also apply for a warrant to search and examine computer data found at the property.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has said that work permits for both foreign and local employees at offshore Internet Gaming Licensees will only be valid until December 31. The announcement follows president Ferdinand Marcos’s declaration of a ban on offshore gaming operators in July. Marcos said he had made the decision after hearing pleas from senators and citizens.