Philippine special envoy to China denies presidential link to offshore gaming operators

A photo has been circulating showing President Marcos with Cassandra Ong.

The Philippines.- Benito Techico, the Philippine president’s special envoy to China has denied that Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and first lady Liza-Araneta had links to offshore gaming operators. The response is related to a photo that shows Marcos and his wife with Cassandra Ong, a representative of Lucky South 99 at a restaurant in November 2020.

Lucky South 99 was raided in June. Ong has been arrested along with Shiela Guo, the sister of Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac. In a press conference at a mall in Pasay City, Techico said the group photo was taken during a casual encounter with several Chinese diners who requested a souvenir. He said other people in the photograph had denied that Ong knew the Marcoses.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) has said that Sheila Guo might be deported to China once criminal charges against her are resolved. Guo and Ong are accused of obstruction of justice, harbouring a fugitive and violation of the Philippine Passport Act. Alice Guo has an outstanding arrest order.