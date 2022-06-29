Andrey Starovoitov: “We don’t stop improving our products to help igaming brands show rapid growth”

Andrey Starovoitov anticipated that SOFTSWISS will also participate in the fairs in Malta and Barcelona.

The Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS talked with Focus Gaming News about its position in the iGaming sector and the novelties that they will be presenting at iGB Live! Show in Amsterdam next week.

Exclusive interview.- A few days before the new edition of iGB Live! 2022, the iGaming show that will take place from July 5th to 8th, Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO of SOFTSWISS, one of the most experienced companies in the sector, spoke with Focus Games News about the expectations placed on the expo, its new products and the company’s plans for the rest of 2022.

SOFTSWISS will be part of the upcoming iGB Live! Show in Amsterdam, what do you expect from the fair?

We’re always excited about participating in industry events because it’s undoubtedly the best way to present the latest solutions and product updates to our partners and potential clients. Being industry leaders in developing innovative software for online gambling, we don’t stop improving our products to help iGaming brands show rapid growth and stand out among competitors.

So we can not wait to showcase all the latest novelties in Amsterdam. We’re going to take advantage of the live event in one of the most important regions. We participated in iGB Live! last year, which was very productive, so our team aims to make it even more productive this year! It’s a perfect time to exchange ideas and our experience.

SOFTSWISS at iGB Live! 2021. This year, the company will be exhibiting in a bigger booth divided into a few zones dedicated to specific products.

The P30 stand at iGB Live! will be a place where iGaming representatives will find all the answers about launching iGaming projects from scratch and boosting their businesses. They’ll have a chance to discuss the latest trends and tendencies of the market with our team.

Moreover, we are presenting a new stand concept this year. Our booth will be divided into a few zones dedicated to specific products. It will be easier for our clients or partners to get acquainted with the product portfolio in detail.

What does it mean to the company to meet the industry at live events, especially after the restrictions due to Covid-19?

It’s hard to underestimate the significance of live communication. Attending industry events and exhibitions is more productive regarding business goals for both sides. But also, every exhibition is an excellent opportunity to charge yourself and your team for achieving new ambitious goals. It’s always an impulse for further growth for sure.

Of course, events take a lot of energy but have many positive returns. This year we have a pretty long list of exhibitions in different regions. Besides iGB Live, we are participating in shows across LatAm. As SOFTSWISS recently entered this market, it’s extremely significant to join the local iGaming community and meet stakeholders in person!

Are you introducing any new products at the shows?

We have a comprehensive portfolio of well-known and appreciated products and solutions covering the needs of operators in multiple iGaming verticals. All solutions will be represented during the event. We have worked hard for the last few months to improve our tools according to the latest market trends.

For example, the in-game currency conversion feature implemented in the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform in spring is very promising for operators today. It’s not the only novelty on our Casino Platform. The Bonus API and Live Data Streaming features have also given advantages to our product for easier and more efficient work.

Our Sportbook is developing very fast, offering innovative tools for gamification of the online sports betting process. With the launch of a multi-brand back office and CMS system, it becomes more and more attractive for operators worldwide. At the same time, it’s the first time for the Jackpot Aggregator team to showcase its solution in Amsterdam.

Moreover, our Game Aggregator, which has been named the Aggregator Platform of the Year according to the EGR B2B Awards 2022, will present its new innovative product – the Tournament System based on an iframe solution.

The tool forms a new direction for the game aggregation platform, a marketing engagement tool for operators, which will allow the easy launch of tournaments simultaneously for several providers, skipping any kind of integration process or additional work.

All settings will be made available through a dedicated back office. At the same time, the iframe technology allows building communication with players without adapting the frontend part of the operator.

You have extended your portfolio with the launch of the Jackpot Aggregator. What feedback did you receive from operators and gaming providers?

That’s exactly the solution worth the industry leaders’ attention. Ever since its launch in October 2021, it has shown impressive results in driving player engagement across online casino brands. Being a multifunctional system for launching promo campaigns, the Jackpot Aggregator allows operators to influence key business indicators as well as increasing brand awareness and bringing in more revenue.

We have analysed the results of the first campaigns that had been launched with our partner, N1 Partners Group. The received data demonstrates that the connection of the SOFTSWISS solution significantly impacts player activity. For example, almost half of the players who took part in jackpot campaigns increased their average bet as well as the number of bets.

The Jackpot Aggregator will be in the spotlight at iGB Live! so we see the rapid expansion of this solution across the market in the coming months. Our team has strong expertise and is ready to share it with new clients.

In 2021, you reached new markets and got new licences. What are your plans for the rest of 2022, are you planning to continue expanding in new regions?

As I mentioned, we recently entered the LatAm region and made the first steps to expand our presence in the market. Our main goal is to build brand awareness and present our solutions in the region. Moreover, we have started working on entering the Asian market. First, it relates to the Game Aggregator team, but we plan to share knowledge about all our products and solutions.

As for new licences, it’s systematic and vital work. Now our team is focused on obtaining the Serbian licence. We’re also moving to get a set of licences in the African region to cover more markets with our solutions.

SOFTSWISS has been recently awarded Aggregator Platform of the year at the EGR B2B Awards 2022 Awards. What does this recognition mean to the team?

I’m delighted to say that the past few months have become fruitful for us. We have won two industry awards. The Best Aggregator Platform of the Year at the EGR Awards is the first accolade from the reputable EGR team and we’re extremely proud to receive this prestigious trophy for one of the most demanded products in our portfolio.

We have also become the Best Online Casino Provider in the Nordics at the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards. The Casino Platform was the first SOFTSWISS solution, and we put a lot of energy into making it the top-end instrument to power casino brands.

Every trophy is a tremendous honour for us because it’s confirmation of our expertise in the market. The fact that the iGaming community sees us as the leading software provider in iGaming inspires us to offer more innovative solutions and products for the industry!

What are the company’s challenges for the next few months?

We have a few exhibitions to attend until the end of the year. Besides the massive SiGMA exhibition in Malta, we will showcase our solutions at SBC Summit Barcelona. As always, we will have special offers related to our portfolio for each event.

In the meantime, our team is working on new features to keep abreast of the latest tendencies! We have significant experience in developing innovative software for online gambling solutions but we understand that we need to constantly strengthen our expertise in this dynamic market to stay on top. This relates to both technical features and the level of service support! Therefore it’s our goal to complete our portfolio with new top-end solutions for the iGaming business in different regions. That’s why expansion to new markets is also vital. We have ambitious goals for this year and a passionate team to achieve great results!