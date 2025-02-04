Allwyn’s hi-tech dispensers aim to “change the way people buy National Lottery scratchcards”

The National Lottery operator is testing a dispenser at an Asda supermarket.

UK.- Allwyn pledged to innovate after replacing Camelot as the operator of the UK National Lottery. Its solution? A “hi-tech dispenser” for National Lottery scratchcards at Asda. The new format is being trialled at a supermarket in Ashton-under-Lyne, east of Manchester.

The dispenser was developed by Scientific Games, Allwyn’s tech partner, to test the SCiQ retail system in Europe the first time. We’re told it has an “engaging 27-inch player-facing digital display” along with a touchscreen terminal for staff use and an automated dispensing unit.

The aim is to make the sale of National Lottery Scratchcards faster while also providing retailers with improved data. The units provide real-time store-specific sales analytics, performance reports, automated inventory management and touch-of-a-button store reporting.

Allwyn’s pilot National Lottery scratchcard dispenser

Installed in the customer service area of the Asda store, this initial unit will be tested over several months. Allwyn has introduced a 10-Scratchcard limit, preventing ASDA store staff from selecting more than 10 National Lottery Scratchcards per transaction.

Allwyn’s Operations Director, Jenny Blogg, said: “As we continue transforming The National Lottery from the inside out, we’re deploying innovative lottery technology fit for the future. Thanks to the teams at Allwyn and Scientific Games, this innovative concept in Scratchcard retail technology takes the player and retailer experience to a whole new level, and we’re confident it will change the way people buy Scratchcards.”

Kevin Besford, senior director of productivity – Retail & ALS at ASDA, said: “We are always looking at ways to simplify our customers’ journey in our stores, and as part of that, we’ve recognised that customers can often spend too long waiting at our kiosks and customer service desks.

“This UK-first trial will provide customers looking to purchase lottery tickets with a faster shopping experience when they visit our Ashton store, and we’re pleased to have partnered with Allwyn to test this new technology.”

Christopher Allen, VP, Lottery Marketing Strategy for Scientific Games, said: “Our global technology teams continue Scientific Games’ 50+ years of commitment to innovating across the lottery landscape and bringing new, advanced technologies to market, helping lotteries future-proof across all channels of play. We are delighted to bring our proven SCiQ retail ecosystem to our partnership with Allwyn and thrilled that ASDA is the first retailer in the UK to deploy the system in-store.”

In November, it was reported that Allwyn faced delays in implementing tech upgrades for the National Lottery pledged when it won the ten-year licence from the Gambling Commission. The Czech gambling giant took over from Camelot on February 1 2024, but reportedly missed several deadlines for the revamp.

According to The Telegraph, sources with knowledge of the matter say that Allywn was aiming to meet the deadline of February 2025 but that this could be put back to the summer or even later. The tech upgrades are apparently proving to be a challenge, with one person likening the process to “trying to stick a Microsoft system on top of an Apple computer”.

Allwyn International revenue for Q3 reached €2.14bn, a rise of 7 per cent year-on-year. Legacy markets drove performance, with gross gaming revenue up 7 per cent in Austria and 17 per cent in Greece and Cyprus.

Revenue from Greece and Cyprus reached €591m, a rise of 17 per cent year-on-year. Strong online growth was boosted by Tzoker jackpot cycles, but igaming and sports betting performance was also strong. In Austria, revenue hit €407.3m on the back of a 17 per cent rise in numerical lotteries sales and a 12 per cent rise in igaming sales. EBITDA edged down 2 per cent to €74m owing to a rise in staffing costs. In the UK, revenue was €980.9m while adjusted EBITDA was down 84 per cent at €7m.