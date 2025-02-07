1xSlots Partners to attend AIBC Eurasia 2025

AIBC Eurasia stands at the forefront of innovation, bringing the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to the emerging tech sectors.

Press release.- 1xSlots Partners has announced its attendance at AIBC Eurasia. The 1xSlots Partners team will be waiting for attendees at booth 74S.

For its partners, the company has prepared:

Cool stand

Exclusive merch

Interesting offers

Numerous gifts and a boost of good mood!

1xSlots Partners said: “We haven’t had time to exhale from this year’s first conference, as it’s time to announce the next one! It’s already less than a month until the most luxurious and discussed event of SiGMA World!”

The company also said: “Remember the booth number and visit your favourite partner. Follow the news on our social networks and make an appointment with us in advance! You can do this via the link https://calendly.com/arutinyan-d-1xslot/sigma-eurasia-dubai or through the manager.”

AIBC Eurasia Awards

Also, the long-awaited nominations for the AIBC Eurasia Awards have been published and are now open for voting!

1xSlots Partners invites people to vote for the company in the “Best Operator” category following these steps:

Go to the website AIBC Awards voting page or you can find a link in 1xSlots Partners social media.

Vote for companies in various categories.

Don’t miss 1xS in the Best Operator category and 1xS Partners in the Best Affiliate Program category (12th and 18th on the list, respectively).

Submit the form.

The company said: “We sincerely thank everyone who voted! We wish you all the best, high ROI, and big commissions!”