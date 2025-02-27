1X was named the Best Crypto Operator in Eurasia

The SiGMA Eurasia Awards ceremony was held on February 25 in Dubai.

Press release.- 1X has become a laureate of the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2025 – one of the most prestigious international prizes in the igaming industry.

The awards ceremony was held on February 25 in Dubai, UAE, as part of the SiGMA Eurasia 2025 exhibition. 1X won the Best Crypto Operator 2025 nomination, beating its competitors based on the decision of an authoritative jury and votes on the prize page.

A 1X representative said: “We are pleased that the professional community has highly appreciated our work, as well as the most modern and convenient solutions for monetary transactions that we offer. Cryptocurrency is the future, and our team wants to shape it today. We will continue integrating innovative technologies into our platform to provide clients maximum freedom, security, and comfort.”

Winning the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2025 marks another significant international success for 1X over the past year, including Mobile Sports Product of the Year at the International Gaming Awards 2025, Best Affiliate Program at the SiGMA Asia Awards 2024, and Best Esports Operator in Latin America at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.