Wyoming igaming bill fails to move forward

US.- A bill that would legalise interactive gaming in Wyoming has failed to receive support to move out of a House committee and has been postponed indefinitely. The Wyoming legislative session ends on March 6 but the last date for a bill to move from one chamber to the next is February 12. That means lawmakers have less than ten days.

The Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee discussed HB 162 over two sessions. Rep. Cathy Connelly made a motion to move forward on the bill, but no committee member seconded it and chair Andrew Byron concluded the session.

House Bill 162 aimed to legalise and regulate interactive gaming under the oversight of the Wyoming Gaming Commission. The legislation was introduced by Robert Davis and is co-sponsored by Rep. Landon Brown and J.T. Larson. The bill would allow online gaming on tribal lands through a state gaming agreement as Wyoming only has tribal casinos.

Five-year licences would have a $100,000 fee and a $50,000 renewal fee. Vendors would pay fees of $10,000 for initial licensing and $5,000 for renewals. The bill was filed previously but was put on hold to allow a study. The study forecast $20m to 30m in tax revenue for the first year and up to $40m by year five.