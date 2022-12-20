World Cup went in bookies’ favour – until the final

Tipster service City Bet Club thinks it was the most bookie-friendly tournament in recent history, but the final may have been a different story.

UK.- The tipster service City Bet Club has predicted that the Qatar World Cup was the most bookie-friendly in recent history. It noted that on no single day in the group stages did all the favourites win their games.

It said that operators made significant wins early on due to surprise results such as Saudi Arabia’s victory over Argentina, Japan beating Germany and Tunisia beating France. Several draws at full-time in the knockout stages consolidated the trend towards a significant margin-win for operators. However, the service predicts that turnover was down

City Bet Club co-founder David Brown said: “In reflecting on this year’s World Cup, and taking my personal industry experience of every tournament since Argentina 1978 into account, this is by far the most bookie-friendly competition in terms of results that I’ve ever known.

“I’m also picking up whispers from around the industry that ‘like for like’ turnover is down significantly on Russia 2018 levels. Now, part of this could be down to the results and timing, but it is also likely to be an effect of the compliance hoops both bookmakers and punters must go through now.”

bet365 reveals eight-figure payout on World Cup final

However, after weeks of bookmaker-friendly results, bet365 has reported that it paid out an eight-figure sum to punters who bet on Argentina to win the final. The result meant that many specials were won.

bet365’s Steve Freeth said: “Argentina had been top of bet365’s outright liabilities for some time, having been backed from 8/1 into 11/2 in the lead up to Qatar and punters weren’t put off after the opening game defeat to Saudi Arabia. La Albiceleste drifted out to 9/1 but that would prove to be but a minor bump in the road.

“Lionel Messi was well backed for the Golden Ball (12/1 into 8/1) as well as the Golden Boot (16/1 into 10/1), so fortunately we managed to dodge one of those.

“However, we weren’t so lucky with the Young Player of the Tournament market. A number of customers took up our 33/1 for Enzo Fernandez claiming the trophy, and his outstanding tournament saw him named the best young player, over the likes of Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Aurelien Tchouameni and team-mate Julian Alvarez.”

Freeth added: “Kylian Mbappe’s quickfire double ensured that Argentina failed to win in 90 minutes and also completed the Mbappe & Messi Shot on Target Super Boost (4/6 – 6/4) taking our payouts into eight figures.”

Gambling Commission apologises for “inappropriate” tweet on World Cup betting

The Gambling Commission had to apologise during the World Cup after issuing a tweet reminding people to gamble with regulated operators. The regulator deleted the tweet and issued a public apology after receiving criticism including an image that featured children. The message featured a gif showing England football fans, including children wearing facepaint in the team colours.

The message, which was viewed 20,000 times, read: “Whether it’s your first time betting on the World Cup or not, make sure you protect yourself with licensed companies.” It included a link to the regulator’s online register of licensees.