Weekend Conversation Corner – March, 07

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) is now operational with a seven-member board overseeing the new regulator’s activities. The GRAI was established under the Gambling Regulation Act 2024, replacing the Betting Act of 1931. The board includes experts from various fields such as media, health, and law. The Irish Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, highlighted the importance of modernizing gambling laws to protect people, especially children, from the harms of problem gambling. The GRAI will receive €9.1m in funding, with a focus on creating a national gambling exclusion register and a Social Impact Fund. The regulator will also enforce advertising rules, including a ban on gambling ads during certain hours. CEO Anne Marie Caulfield expressed enthusiasm for the Authority’s role in ensuring a safe and transparent gambling sector with consumer protection as a priority.

The article discusses New York Senator Joseph Addabbo’s introduction of bill S5935, which aims to prohibit online sweepstakes casinos in the state. The proposed legislation includes fines for operators or affiliates involved in prohibited games. The bill defines online sweepstakes games and sets penalties for violators. Addabbo also introduced a separate bill earlier in the year to legalize online lottery sales, poker, and casino games, with specific regulations and fees for operators. The new bill proposes a one-time license fee, limits on credit card funding, and a tax on gross gaming revenue. If approved, the bill would require the New York State Gaming Commission or Attorney General to enforce the law.

The Ministry of Finance in Estonia plans to amend the Gambling Act of 2008, with draft amendments to be presented by mid-year. The changes aim to review online game designs and systems, expand the national gambling self-exclusion scheme, and address concerns about pre-addiction phases of gambling. However, there are no plans to address loot boxes or virtual currency purchases in video games. The Ministry also does not intend to make further adjustments to gambling tax. A proposed ban on gambling adverts in Estonia is unlikely, with focus on clarifying rules instead. In Latvia, regulations are being planned to restrict land-based gambling in Riga, while Lithuania has submitted new requirements for online gambling platforms to the European Commission for review.

Senate Bill 1404 and House Bill 953, introduced by Florida Representative Walter Barnaby and Senator Corey Simon, aim to amend the state’s gambling laws to tighten restrictions on online gambling. The bills seek to criminalize sweepstakes gaming operations as third-degree felonies. The proposed legislation does not impact the Seminole Tribe’s existing sports betting compact. The bills define internet gambling and internet sports wagering as illegal activities, with penalties for both players and operators. Additionally, the bills impose regulations on slot machine manufacturers and vendors to prevent illegal gambling operations. The Florida Gaming Control Commission would receive expanded powers to address illegal gaming activities. The bills also include penalties for individuals who place bets on predetermined or manipulated sporting events.

The Dutch gambling regulator, Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), has won a legal battle over rejecting a license application from a Malta-based online gambling operator due to concerns about a former shareholder’s alleged involvement in a murder case. The Hague District Court ruled in favor of the regulator, stating that the applicant provided incorrect or incomplete information, leading to doubts about its reliability. The KSA emphasized the importance of integrity tests in the approval process and the responsibility of providers to demonstrate reliability with accurate information. The provider has the right to appeal again. Additionally, the Dutch online gambling association, NOGA, cautiously supports proposed gambling reforms, including raising the minimum age for online slots. State secretary Teun Struycken plans to introduce legislative amendments to raise the age limit for certain online casino games and implement a universal deposit limit with affordability checks.

Gambling minister Baroness Twycross announced the introduction of a new mandatory gambling levy in the UK starting on April 6. The levy aims to raise over £100 million for problem gambling research, education, and treatment. Operators will make their first payments on October 1, with rates varying from 0.1% to 1.1% of gross gambling yield. The NHS will oversee the distribution of funds, with a portion going to prevention efforts and research on gambling-related harm. Twycross also mentioned upcoming reforms, including new online slot stake limits and allowing land-based casinos to offer sports betting. She highlighted the need for responsible gambling advertising practices and addressing illegal gambling activities in collaboration with the Gambling Commission.