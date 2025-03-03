Bills aim to tighten restrictions on online gambling in Florida

Senate Bill 1404 and House Bill 953 propose amendments to existing statutes.

US.- Florida representative Walter Barnaby and senator Corey Simon have filed HB953 and S1404 in their respective chambers, aiming to amend the state’s gambling laws and tighten restrictions on online gambling. Both bills seek to criminalise sweepstakes gaming operations, making them third-degree felonies. The proposed legislation does not affect the Seminole Tribe’s existing sports betting compact, which grants it exclusive control over in-person and online sports wagering in Florida.

The lawmakers have followed the same phrasing to define Internet gambling, providing the following definition: “Internet gambling means to play or engage in any game in which money or other thing of value is awarded based on chance, regardless of any application of skill, that is available on the Internet and accessible on a mobile device, computer terminal, or other similar access device and simulates casino-style gaming, including, but not limited to, slot machines, video poker, and table games.” “Internet sports wagering” is defined as placing a bet on contests of skill, speed, power, or endurance through online or mobile platforms.

The bills would categorise internet gambling and internet sports wagering as illegal. Under the proposed legislation, players engaging in illegal internet gambling could face a second-degree misdemeanour, while operators facilitating such games would be charged with a third-degree felony. Internet sports betting violations would only result in penalties after a second offence.

Anyone who knowingly places a bet on the outcome of a professional or amateur game, match, contest, race, or sporting event, while being aware that the result has been predetermined or manipulated, commits a third-degree felony.

The bills also impose rules for slot machine manufacturers and vendors, prohibiting the unauthorised transportation, sale, or possession of slot machines and devices for illegal gambling operations. The Florida Gaming Control Commission would receive expanded powers to tackle illegal gaming operations, including new penalties for making misleading statements regarding the legality of gaming devices.



