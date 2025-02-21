Weekend Conversation Corner – February, 21

Welcome to the newest instalment of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, where we take a brief look at the top headlines of the week that have captured global interest. We will sift through the chaos of events to provide a concise summary of the key stories that have influenced discussions, policies, and narratives. Join us as we cut through the clutter to give you a condensed overview of the most important developments of the week, keeping you informed on what truly matters in our ever-changing world.

The Dutch online gambling association NOGA has expressed support for proposed gambling reforms by state secretary Teun Struycken, particularly in raising the minimum age for online slots from 18 to 21. The reforms also include a universal deposit limit and new gambling advertising restrictions. However, NOGA and KSA chairman Michael Groothuizen have expressed concerns about pushing younger players to the black market without player protection. NOGA supports the idea of preventing gambling-related harm and promoting responsible gambling. While generally supportive of the proposals, NOGA is awaiting further details before giving a detailed response. They emphasize the importance of collaboration to ensure a safe and responsible gambling environment for all citizens.

The American Gaming Association’s Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker reported that US commercial gaming revenue reached a record $71.92 billion in 2024, marking the industry’s fourth consecutive year of growth. Including tribal gaming revenue, total US gaming revenue is expected to approach $115 billion. Despite a two percent decline in December revenue, the fourth quarter saw a 6.2 percent year-over-year increase, reaching a new quarterly record of $18.62 billion. In 2024, slot machines generated $36.06 billion, sports betting revenue reached $13.71 billion, and igaming expanded to $8.40 billion. In-person gaming accounted for 70 percent of total revenue, while online gaming claimed 30 percent. Gaming taxes provided $15.66 billion for state and local governments, an 8.5 percent increase from 2023.

The article discusses concerns raised by Michael Groothuizen, chairman of the Dutch gambling regulator, regarding the potential increase in the legal age for online slots from 18 to 21. He fears that this move may drive younger players to unlicensed operators, lacking protective measures. Groothuizen emphasizes the importance of addressing the illegal market, as recent figures show a decrease in channelling to legal gambling sites. He advocates for measures to combat illegal gambling, such as taking down illegal websites and working closely with financial institutions. While supporting the idea of a playing limit to prevent gambling harm, he stresses the need for simplicity and effectiveness in its implementation. Ultimately, Groothuizen highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy legal market to deter players from illegal alternatives.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Finance has submitted new regulations for remote gambling platforms to the European Commission for review. These regulations, drafted by the country’s gambling regulator, LPT, aim to set a standard for online gambling operations in Lithuania, covering areas such as IT security, game controls, technical compliance, data management, and intellectual property. Licensed operators will need to ensure their platforms are accredited by independent bodies and undergo certified inspections. Additionally, a 12-week standstill period has been initiated for feedback and objections. A recent amendment also requires financial institutions to block card payments to unregulated gambling operators, with fines for non-compliance. Lithuania will raise the minimum gambling age to 21 in July, aligning with Belgium and Greece, with the Netherlands also considering a similar change for online slots.

State Secretary for Legal Protection Teun Struycken is set to introduce a new gambling bill in the Netherlands, aiming to implement stricter regulations in the online gambling market. The proposed measures include raising the minimum age for online slots from 18 to 21 and enforcing mandatory financial tests for players seeking to increase their deposit limits. Additionally, there will be tougher advertising restrictions and increased powers for the Dutch gambling regulator to combat unlicensed gambling providers. Struycken emphasized the importance of protecting citizens from gambling-related harm, particularly focusing on minors and young adults. The new deposit limits have already shown a positive impact, with a decrease in players exceeding their limits and average losses per player account. The government aims to finalize the updated regulations by the end of the year.

The Danish gambling regulator, Spillemyndigheden, reported a record-breaking gross gambling revenue of DKK7.27bn in 2024, driven by a 6.9% increase in online casino revenue. Slots were the main contributor to online gambling revenue, followed by blackjack and roulette. Sports betting revenue also rose, with mobile betting accounting for the majority. Land-based casino revenue saw a modest increase, but revenue from land-based slots decreased. In December, overall revenue only increased by 0.8%, as sports betting and slot machine revenue declined. Spillemyndigheden also announced new certification requirements for game suppliers, with a transition period until July for compliance. The change aims to provide more clarity by assigning independent responsibilities to operators and suppliers.