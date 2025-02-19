Lithuania submits proposed new requirements for online gambling platforms

The country’s proposed new regulations have been submitted to the European Commission.

Lithuania.- The Lithuanian Ministry of Finance has submitted proposed new requirements for remote gambling platforms to the European Commission (EC) for review. Drawn up by the country’s gambling regulator, the LPT, the technical requirements are intended to provide a “general standard for online gambling platforms to operate in Lithuania.”

The regulator began reviewing existing requirements under Lithuanian gambling legislation a year ago. The new text outlines rules for IT security, game controls, technical compliance, data management and intellectual property.

The regulator will require licensed operators to ensure online platforms and systems are accredited by independent bodies and undergo certified inspections to vouch for their controls for identification and the collection of player data, including records of stakes and payouts.

The proposed amendments now enter a 12-week standstill period to allow the EC and member states to examine the text and provide any feedback or objections.

Last month, the Lithuanian parliament passed an amendment that requires financial institutions to block all card payment transactions with unregulated gambling operators. It was highlighted that existing payment procedures did not provide data such as company codes to make it possible to block prohibited transactions. The LPT will now provide a whitelist of companies that are authorised to conduct remote gaming in Lithuania.

Payment service providers must only process card payments related to gambling for companies on the list. Those who failed to comply within 24 hours of receiving the directive could be fined up to €3,800 for each offence.

Meanwhile, Lithuania is to increase the minimum age for gambling from 18 to 21 from July. The move will apply to both land-based and online gambling, except for national lottery draws, and will make Lithuania one of the few countries in Europe with such an age limit, alongside Belgium and Greece. The Netherlands is now expected to consider raising the minimum age to 21 for online slots.