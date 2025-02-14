Weekend Conversation Corner – February, 14

Welcome to the most recent version of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, where we provide a brief overview of the week’s top headlines that have captured global attention. As we break down the whirlwind of events into a clear and focused summary, we will discuss the key stories that have shaped the narrative, impacted policies, and sparked conversations. Join us as we sift through the noise and offer a condensed overview of the week’s significant developments, keeping you informed on what truly counts in today’s fast-paced world.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has taken action against nine online casinos for offering illegal casino-style games and betting services. The operators have been issued cease-and-desist letters and have 14 days to comply or face legal action. The MGCB aims to protect Michigan residents from unlicensed operators who pose risks to consumers. Earlier this year, the regulator also issued cease-and-desist letters to other online gambling operators for operating without a Michigan gambling license. The MGCB is working with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to enforce compliance with state gaming laws.

The Oklahoma House Subcommittee on Appropriations and Budget Select Agencies has approved HB 1047 and HB 1011, paving the way for legalizing sports betting in the state. Sponsored by Representative Ken Luttrell, HB 1047 would allow sports betting tied to Native American tribes with gaming compacts, with a proposed 10% tax rate. The Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission would regulate non-tribal gaming, while tribal sportsbooks would have their own regulatory frameworks. Revenue from sports betting would fund gambling addiction treatment, education, and state funds. If passed, tribal operators could offer sports betting by November 1, 2025. HB 1011 sets the stage for a voter referendum if HB 1047 fails. Senator Dave Rader also introduced SB 125 for retail and digital betting legalization.

The British Gambling Commission is conducting a pilot of financial risk assessments for online gambling, focusing on frictionless assessments using historical data. The pilot aims to be completed by April 2025 and is being tested against four key criteria. Stage 1 found that 95% of checks were conducted smoothly, with credit agencies providing automated feedback. The findings emphasized the importance of data accuracy and consistency. The pilot is separate from affordability checks implemented last year. Additionally, British online gambling revenue rose by 21% year-on-year to £1.54bn in the final quarter of 2024, with online slots generating £709m. Despite a drop in active player accounts, the number of bets and spins increased by 8%.

Resorts World Las Vegas has appointed Brian Sandoval, former governor of Nevada, to its board of directors. With a background in public service and experience in the gaming industry, Sandoval’s addition is seen as valuable to the organization. CEO Alex Dixon expressed excitement about Sandoval’s leadership and vision, highlighting his role in driving innovation and excellence at the resort. Chairman Jim Murren emphasized the potential of Resorts World Las Vegas and the need for strong leaders like Sandoval to propel the property forward. Sandoval himself expressed honour in joining the board and looks forward to contributing to the organization’s success and innovation. The new board was appointed in December as the resort prepares for the next phase of an investigation by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The article reports that UK gambling operators have been accused of sharing data with Meta (Facebook) without users’ consent, potentially breaching data protection rules. The Observer found that many gambling sites were using Meta Pixels to track players’ activity and share it with Meta. Some operators were unaware of this practice, while Meta claims companies should obtain consent before sharing data. Politicians and regulatory bodies have called for immediate action to stop this unauthorized data sharing. Some operators have since updated their websites to prevent automatic data sharing. The article also highlights the growth of online gambling in the UK, with a significant increase in gross yield and the number of bets despite a drop in active player accounts.