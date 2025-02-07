Weekend Conversation Corner – February, 07

Welcome to the most recent instalment of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, where we take a brief look at the major headlines that have grabbed the world’s attention throughout the week. By summarizing the flurry of events into a clear and concise overview, we will delve into the key stories that have impacted discussions, policies, and the overall narrative. Join us as we cut through the clutter and provide a condensed snapshot of the week’s significant developments, keeping you informed on what truly counts in today’s fast-paced world.

Fernando Saffores – Founder and CEO at Focus Gaming News

The Riga city council in Latvia is working on new regulations to almost completely ban land-based gambling in the capital. The regulations specify areas where gambling will be prohibited, including municipal property, cultural monuments, and within certain distances of educational institutions and public transport stops. The aim is to make the city gambling-free, with the regulations set to be adopted in March. Concerns have been raised about the potential for illegal gambling halls to emerge if restrictions are too severe. Past efforts to shut down gambling venues were deemed unconstitutional, leading to legal challenges from operators. The council’s previous attempt to restrict gambling to high-end hotels by 2025 was overturned by the court.

The UK Gambling Commission has announced new regulations for online gambling, including mandatory deposit limits for first-time depositors starting on October 31. Operators must prompt customers to set a deposit limit before their first deposit and remind them to review their accounts every six months. Additionally, operators must specify the level of protection provided for funds in player accounts in case of insolvency. The Commission will also launch a consultation to help customers understand how limits work. Furthermore, there are proposals for new technical standards and testing criteria for gaming machines at land-based venues. The mandatory gambling levy is expected to come into effect in April, replacing the requirement for operators to make donations to research and treatment organizations.

Two bills, HB 1308 and SB 1569, have passed through committees in Hawaii, aiming to legalize online sports betting and daily fantasy contests. HB 1308, sponsored by Rep. Daniel Holt, received unanimous support in the House Committee on Economic Development and Technology, with amendments related to privacy and data gathering. SB 1569 was approved by the Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee. If passed, these bills would allow sports betting and fantasy sports under the oversight of the state Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism, with a proposed 10% tax rate on AGR. Other bills in Hawaii propose the creation of a gaming corporation, regulation of online fantasy sports contests, and the establishment of a sports wagering commission. A previous bill by Senator Ronald D. Kouchi to legalize online poker and sports betting did not succeed last year.

The new Brazilian gambling regulator, the Secretariat of Prizes and Betting (SPA), has released a technical notice outlining how online gaming operators must report and audit their income. This comes after the issuance of 71 licenses for online gambling in Brazil. The notice specifies rules for submitting audited accounts and calculating gross gaming revenue (GGR). Operators are required to pay a 12% tax on GGR, along with additional taxes for COFINS, PIS, and ISS. Monthly regulatory oversight fees must also be paid based on GGR. Funds collected from taxes will be allocated to various entities under Law No. 14,790/2023. The Senate is set to discuss a proposal for a “sin tax” on online gambling operators. Meanwhile, the federal police oppose the regulation of land-based casinos in Brazil due to concerns about money laundering. A bill allowing land-based gaming is expected to be debated soon, facing opposition from various groups.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is proposing to increase the state’s sports betting tax rate from 20% to 40% in the 2025 budget. This would potentially raise an additional $130m to $180m per year for professional sports facilities and youth sports programs. The proposal also includes the creation of a Sports Facilities Construction and Sports Education Fund, which would oversee the allocation of funds. DeWine’s plan aims to further support sports development in Ohio through increased tax revenue from sports betting.

The WODC in the Netherlands has reported that 64% of individuals over 16 years old participated in gambling in 2024, with 10% gambling online. Concerns were raised about the higher risk associated with online gambling, especially among younger age groups. The WODC proposed reforms to shift the burden of responsibility from players to operators, recommending a centralised duty of care and more powers for the gambling regulator, KSA. The study also highlighted the lack of awareness about tools like the self-exclusion scheme Cruks and the need for more protection for vulnerable groups. The KSA is exploring new gambling harm indicators and enforcing a ban on gambling sponsorship in sports. The full study can be found on the WODC website.