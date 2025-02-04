Ohio governor aims to double sports betting tax rate again

Mike DeWine wants to take the tax rate to 40 per cent.

US.- Ohio governor Mike DeWine is already looking to double the state’s tax rate for sports betting again. In his executive budget, DeWine has proposed changing Ohio’s sports betting tax rate from 20 per cent to 40 per cent. The proposal comes two years after the rate was increased from 10 per cent rate to 20 per cent in the state’s 2023 budget.

DeWine’s proposed budget for 2025 estimates that doubling the rate to 40 per cent would raise an extra $130m to $180m per year for professional sports facilities and youth sports programmes. The proposal would also create a Sports Facilities Construction and Sports Education Fund, which would be responsible for allocating funds and would be overseen by a commission appointed by the governor and the state legislature.

The governor told the Ohio Capital Journal: “These sports gaming [groups] are extremely aggressive… They’re in your face all the time. They’re getting Ohioans to lose massive amounts of money every year and it seems to me only just and fair that some of the stadiums be paid for by them or a portion of it.”

The proposal has drawn strong opposition from the sports betting industry.



