Weekend Conversation Corner – January, 31

The North Dakota Senate has passed Senate Bill 2224, which aims to eliminate the North Dakota Gaming Commission and transfer regulatory authority to the Attorney General’s office. If approved by the North Dakota House and signed into law, changes to the North Dakota Century Code would be implemented. In contrast, the North Dakota House rejected a proposal for sports betting to be included on the November 2026 ballot. The proposal, introduced by Rep. Scott Louser, estimated that regulation could generate up to $30 million annually for the state. This decision comes after a similar proposal was rejected in 2023.

The UK Gambling Commission has launched a new consultation on proposed reforms for technical standards and testing criteria for gaming machines. The consultation includes five new standards, time and monetary limit setting, safer gambling messaging, and display guidelines. Existing standards will be combined into a single standard, and the gaming industry has requested revisions to improve gameplay. The consultation, running from January 29 to May 20, 2025, aims to gather feedback from stakeholders to assess the regulatory impacts and costs of implementing the proposed changes. In a separate development, three individuals have been arrested for match-fixing allegations in a boxing fight. Additionally, the UK health body NICE has recommended that doctors inquire about patients’ gambling behaviour during standard health checks. Feedback for the consultation can be submitted via an online survey.

Summary: A bill presented to the Missouri House Committee on Emerging Issues aims to prohibit video gambling machines in convenience stores and gas stations in the state. These machines currently operate in a legal grey area with no clear laws against them. The bill seeks to clarify this ambiguity and establish clear regulations regarding the use of these machines.

The New Hampshire House Ways and Means Committee rejected House Bill 83, which aimed to raise the legal betting age from 18 to 21. Sponsored by House members Sallie Fellows and Michael Cahill, the bill was voted against 11-7 and deemed “inexpedient to legislate.” If passed, the bill would have taken effect in 2026 and could have cost the state up to $640,000 in tax revenue. New Hampshire currently allows 18-year-olds to place sports bets, along with a few other US jurisdictions such as Kentucky, Montana, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Washington DC, and Wyoming. In states with regulated sports betting, the minimum age requirement is typically 21.

Two Massachusetts lawmakers, Sen. Paul Feeney and Rep. Daniel Cahill, have introduced bills to legalize online casinos in the state. The proposed legislation, SD 2240 and HD 4084 would allow the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to regulate and license online casinos. Existing land-based casinos could partner with online operators, and additional operators could receive licenses. Licensees would pay a $5 million fee for five-year licenses and face a 20% tax rate on revenue. In a separate bill, Sen. John F. Keenan has proposed changes to sports betting legislation, including a tax rate increase to 51% and a ban on in-play betting. Maximum wagering limits and affordability checks would also be implemented.