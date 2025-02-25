SOFTSWISS launches “Better Together Month”

The initiative aims to strengthen team spirit and corporate culture.

Press release.- This February, international tech company SOFTSWISS has launched Better Together Month, an initiative to strengthen corporate culture and team spirit. Throughout the month, the company curates a series of activities to promote collaboration, appreciation, and informal networking, blending interactive challenges, social meetups, and cultural experiences that celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Better Together Month is a long-term investment in a strong, collaborative work environment. The initiative thrives across the company’s multiple development centres, where teams continue to grow. Over the past year, the number of specialists working on SOFTSWISS products has increased by 21 per cent, making internal communication and team cohesion a key priority.

The initiative kicked off with the Active Together Challenge, which encouraged the team to share their favourite physical activities on social media and invite other colleagues to join. To help teams connect in a hybrid work environment, the Donut Bot in Slack sets up random casual virtual meetups among its followers, making informal networking easier.

Valentina Bagniya, CMO at SOFTSWISS, comments: “At SOFTSWISS, we understand that our success is built upon the dedication and collaboration of over 2,000 employees across all locations. Better Together Month is our way of recognising this unity, fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and connected. By creating initiatives that go beyond traditional corporate celebrations, we reinforce our commitment to a people-first culture.”

Midway through the month, Friendship & Gratitude Day brought teams together for a special celebration focused on appreciation and connection. Gratitude Canvases were installed in key office locations, inviting colleagues to share words of encouragement and gratitude with one another.

The month concludes with Treat Thursday, a celebration of local traditions across different regions. In Poland, the local specialists mark Tłusty Czwartek (Fat Thursday) by sharing sweet treats and strengthening team bonds. In Georgia, teams celebrate Maslenitsa, embracing the country’s rich cultural heritage.

By honouring local customs, SOFTSWISS and its local partners reinforce their commitment to creating an inclusive and culturally aware workplace where traditions bring teams together regardless of geography.




