UK National Gambling Support Network launches new groups 

The NGSN has created support groups led by people with lived experience.

UK.- The National Gambling Support Network (NGSN) has launched new lived experience-led recovery support groups for people who suffer from gambling harm. The service is being provided with the EPIC Restart Foundation and Reframe Coaching.

The aim is to provide new insights and expertise into gambling disorders and to increase the number of people reached. The NGSN said it reached around 11,000 people between April 2023 and March 2024, a rise of 12 per cent year-on-year.

Richie Paxton, EPIC Restart Foundation Interim CEO and Head of Programmes, said: “We’re excited to join the National Gambling Support Network and continue to work with other providers to offer a seamless and supportive recovery path to those experiencing gambling harm.

“At EPIC Restart, we are dedicated to offering compassionate guidance and coaching, grounded in lived experience. Our mission is not only to help individuals navigate their recovery, but also to empower them to rebuild their lives with renewed hope and a brighter future.”

Rashael Girling, co-founder of Reframe Coaching, added: “Steve and I are delighted that Reframe Coaching has joined the National Gambling Support Network. When we set up the Charity in 2020 our aim was to be able to provide ongoing Recovery support to ‘anyone’ who has been affected by gambling.

“As a Lived Experience Recovery Organisation, all of our support is carried out by trained Recovery Coaches who also have lived experience of gambling harms. This means that for those accessing our support, they know they will be speaking to someone who has been there and understands.

“We look forward to working alongside the members of the NGSN to help provide a recovery focus that compliments the treatment that is currently available.”

The industry-backed grant-making body GambleAware has welcomed the partnership. Deputy CEO Anna Hargrave said: “The GambleAware commissioned National Gambling Support Network continues to be a staple within local communities across the country and is recognised for the vital support it offers to those affected by gambling harms across Great Britain.

“It has always been the intention for the NGSN to expand and build on the services it offers since it was commissioned almost two years ago, and EPIC Restart Foundation and Reframe Coaching continue that expansion and add valuable experience and expertise to the network. Gambling harms can affect anyone, and it is vital that there is a service for everyone that needs support, regardless of whether they are at the start, or nearing the end, of their journey to recovery.”

GambleAware’s role is soon to change as the NHS takes on the the duty of managing the funding from the new mandatory gambling levy on operator revenue, which is due to enter force from April.