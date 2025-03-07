The viability of hybrid work in igaming according to Pronet Gaming

The company’s head of human resources, Sunkiran Boyal, analyses how this model is viable for igaming operators.

Opinion.- One of the most significant shifts in the modern workplace, accelerated by the 2020 global pandemic, has been the adoption of hybrid work models. A combination of in-office and remote work, the hybrid model offers flexibility for employees while maintaining organisational productivity. Here, Sunkiran Boyal, head of human resources at Pronet Gaming, discusses how viable this model is for igaming operators.

The workforce in igaming

Businesses in the igaming industry are built on a diverse workforce that typically includes software developers, game designers, data analysts, customer support teams, marketing professionals, and so on. While many of these roles can easily be adapted to a hybrid work environment, there are some key considerations that igaming companies must take into account to ensure the model works effectively.

The online gaming industry is fast-paced and constantly evolving, requiring strong teamwork to stay ahead. We have therefore recognised the value of maintaining and further building on a cohesive company culture. As companies adopt hybrid models, they must ensure that remote workers feel equally engaged and included in company activities. Without face-to-face interactions, it can be challenging to build relationships and foster collaboration that is critical for innovation in game development and customer engagement.

Benefits for igaming companies

Despite these challenges, there are many advantages to implementing a hybrid work set-up in igaming. The most apparent benefit is the flexibility it offers employees. Remote work can be particularly attractive to roles such as marketing and digital content creation, where performance is not tied to a specific location.

Hybrid work can also reduce operational costs for employers. With fewer employees needing to be in the office, businesses can save on office space and utilities. These savings can be reinvested into other aspects of the business, such as technological upgrades, further driving growth and profitability.

From a productivity standpoint, hybrid work models can also enhance work-life balance, leading to happier and more motivated employees. At Pronet Gaming, we take great pride in being a family-friendly company, offering flexibility and trust to our team members. We understand the importance of balancing work with family responsibilities, and we actively support our employees in maintaining that balance. Whether as parents or caregivers, our team benefits from the flexibility to manage their responsibilities without compromise.

Conquering challenges

For hybrid work to be truly effective in the igaming industry, companies must address a few key challenges. First, there must be the right tech infrastructure in place to support seamless communication and collaboration between remote and in-office employees. Tools such as project management software, video conferencing, and real-time messaging platforms are essential to ensure that teams can work effectively regardless of location.

Second, companies must establish clear policies and practices to ensure compliance with industry regulations. This is particularly crucial in a sector where data security, responsible gambling practices, and anti-money laundering protocols are strictly monitored by regulators. Hybrid work can complicate matters if remote employees do not adhere to the same security standards as those working in the office. Clear guidelines and the use of secure digital tools are necessary to maintain compliance and protect the integrity of the business.

What the future holds

The viability of hybrid work in the igaming industry hinges on how well companies balance flexibility with the need for collaboration, security, and regulatory compliance. The model offers significant advantages; however, it requires careful planning, the right tools, and a strong commitment to maintaining company culture. As the industry continues to evolve, it is likely that hybrid work will become a permanent feature of the workforce landscape. By embracing this change, online casino operators can not only adapt to the needs of their employees but also position themselves for long-term success in a competitive and fast-paced market.