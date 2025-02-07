Texas governor open to legal sports betting

Greg Abbott said he would not be against a public vote on sports betting and casinos in the state.

US.- Texas governor Greg Abbott has said that he would not oppose a vote on the legalisation of sports betting in the state. Texas is one of 11 US states where sports betting is still prohibited. Legalisation would require a constitutional amendment which would require a two-thirds vote in each chamber before a public vote.

During an interview with the Texas Take Podcast from the Houston Chronicle, Abbott said; “I don’t have a problem with online sports betting. The reality is that I’d be shocked if there were not some Texans that do it already.”

In another interview with FOX4’s Steven Dial, Abbot said he was open to “letting the voters decide” on sports betting. “What I believe about online gaming, is it would expand gaming in the state of Texas,” Abbott said. “It requires a constitutional amendment. What I’m in favour of is giving it to the voters and let the voters decide.”

