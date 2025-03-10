SYNOT Group appoints vice president of sales for the Latin American region

Andres Morano will be responsible for developing the business strategy, strengthening SYNOT Group’s market position, and building strong customer relationships across LatAm.

Press release.- SYNOT Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andres Morano to the newly created position of vice president of sales for the Latin American (LatAm) region, effective March 1, 2025. Mr. Morano brings extensive experience in the gaming industry and deep knowledge of the Latin American market, which he will now leverage to support the company’s business activities and expansion in this dynamic region.

In his new role, Mr. Morano will be responsible for developing the business strategy, strengthening SYNOT Group’s market position, and building strong customer relationships across the LatAm region. With his expertise in sales, business development, and client management, he will become a key part of the sales team.

Ivo Valenta, owner of SYNOT Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Andres Morano to our team. His profound knowledge and understanding of the Latin American market are a significant asset for us. We believe that his role within SYNOT Group will further strengthen our position in the region, and his contribution will support our long-term strategy and commitment to delivering top-quality products and solutions to our partners.”

Commenting on his appointment, Andres Morano said: “I am excited to join SYNOT Group and work alongside such a great company and accomplished team. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our sales efforts in LatAm and contribute to the company’s continued success in delivering awesome products and solutions.”

SYNOT Group remains committed to providing innovative gaming solutions and premium customer service worldwide. Mr. Morano’s appointment marks another important step in fulfilling this vision in the Latin American region.