Superbet eyes further expansion after €1.3bn refinancing with investors

The operator plans to invest in further growth opportunities.

Romania.- Superbet has confirmed that has entered into a €1.3bn refinancing agreement with its consortium of investors, Blackstone and several HPS Investment Partners-managed funds. It plans to use the funds to invest in its entry into Brazil and new technology, while M&A activity is also on the table.

The move comes after Superbet founder Sacha Dragic returned in September to serve as co-CEO alongside existing CEO Jimmy Maymann. Dragic founded Superbet in 2008 but had stepped down as CEO in 2019 after 10 years in the role. He remained a board member.

Dragic said: “I am thrilled that we have signed this refinancing deal, a testament to our commitment to becoming global leaders in our industry. Our unique business model seamlessly integrates strategic investments in cutting-edge technology with a diversified product portfolio, carefully aligned with modern consumer trends.

“Furthermore, our strong financial fundamentals and operational excellence provide a solid platform to accelerate growth in our existing markets while also targeting expansion into high-potential future markets.”

Maymann said the core vision of Superbet was to scale at pace and become a global leader in the tech and entertainment industry.

Chairman Hans-Holger Albrecht added: “The fact that we have two blue-chip investors, Blackstone and HPS, is not only a milestone for the company, but also, given our strong balance sheet, is something that enables us to continue our expansion story, driven by our unique tech and product position,” he said.

“Together with Blackstone and HPS, we will drive sustainable growth through investments in innovative technology, the enhancement of our entertainment ecosystem, and strengthen our strong culture of responsible entertainment.”

Superbet was quick out of the blocks in Brazil. It was one of just 14 operators to have received a full licence when the regulated online gambling market launched on 1 January. Some 56 operators had received provisional licences.