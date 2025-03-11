Spintec and Merkur Dosniha continue to grow in the Spanish market

Some 50 new roulettes have been installed in the last four months.

Press release.- Spintec has been present in Spain for over 12 years. Last year, it gained an even stronger foothold in the market by entering into an exclusive distribution agreement with Merkur Dosniha. This was a big step as Merkur Dosniha has been the main distributor of electronic gaming tables (ETGs) since it introduced ETGs to the Spanish market more than two decades ago.

The cooperation immediately resulted in an exciting new proprietary product that has been developed exclusively for Merkur Dosniha. The result of their joint effort is called Spectra: an attractive new solution that is bringing a lot of optimism to both partners, as it is quickly becoming a huge bestseller in Spain.

In just the past few months, 50 of these highly competitive, high-end solutions have been installed in different venues across Spain. Spectra is especially interesting because of its advanced technology and design, a ceramic centre, anti-vandal glass, and ergonomic enhancements that allow players an unobstructed view of the wheel.

Spectra also introduces new game features such as Hotspot, which are inspired by online gaming. It enhances each roulette round with a multiplier of up to six. Additionally, it includes the Lucky Number Jackpot and Galactic Spin, which were unofficially introduced at ICE.

Renato Bičič, Spintec’s business development manager, shared his impressions: “We have been present on the Spanish market for over a decade, and we are now seeing accelerated growth. I have no doubt that this success is due to the superiority of Spectra’s features but also due to our tight cooperation with Merkur Dosniha. They know their market inside out, and it is not difficult to be successful with a partner like that.”

However, both partners realise that this success would not be possible without the opportunities given and solid cooperation with the Spanish operators who have already recognised Spectra’s potential.