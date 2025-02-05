Soft2Bet wins three major awards at prestigious Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2025

The company won the Executive of the Year, Platform Provider of the Year, and Product Launch of the Year awards.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has announced it has won three major awards at the Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2025.

The announcement came on the first day of the ICE Barcelona event and, according to the company, is a testament to its commitment to innovation, excellence and leadership in the igaming industry.

The award categories included:

“Executive of the Year” for Uri Poliavich, founder and CEO of Soft2Bet

for Uri Poliavich, founder and CEO of Soft2Bet “Platform Provider of the Year” for Soft2Bet’s turnkey platform

for Soft2Bet’s turnkey platform “Product Launch of the Year” for Soft2Bet’s unique gamification solution MEGA

The wins recognise Soft2Bet’s position as a major force in the igaming industry and highlight its leadership in turnkey solutions and groundbreaking innovations such as Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), which has redefined the player experience through gamification, content and engagement.

Soft2Bet cements industry leadership

Soft2Bet continues to set the bar for the online gaming industry and its cutting-edge platform that offers an extensive range of services to operators and their players. Recognised for its seamless integration, robust scalability and the flexibility it provides to deliver highly localised solutions, the group’s platform has gone from strength to strength over the past 12 months with launches in major markets such as Romania, Italy, Sweden, Greece, Ontario (Canada) and Mexico.

Its adaptable infrastructure delivers full turnkey solutions that enable operators to provide unique experiences to their players that are supported by a powerful technology platform that brings scale and liquidity across multiple regions and verticals, making it the preferred choice for top-tier gaming brands.

In addition to its platform, Soft2Bet’s MEGA has strengthened its reputation as a game-changer. The company said: “Our cutting-edge casino gamification solution drives player engagement and sustainable revenues for Soft2Bet’s B2B partners. Winning three Global Gaming EMEA Awards is further recognition of the power of gamification and Soft2Bet’s solutions which play a major role in operators committing to partnering with a platform that drives innovation, and growth while bringing the best user experience to life for their players. “