Soft2Bet to make major announcement at Next.io Summit in NYC

The summit will take place on March 12-13 at the Convene Brookfield Place in Manhattan.

Press release.- Soft2Bet will be making a major announcement at the Next.io conference in New York City. Taking place on March 12-13 at Convene Brookfield Place in Manhattan, this event has quickly established itself as the unrivalled US-focused online gambling and sports betting gathering on the East Coast.

Martin Collins, chief business development officer at Soft2Bet, will be in charge of making the announcement on Wednesday, March 12, on the Main Stage. The Next.io conference will also feature a dynamic lineup of panel discussions, keynote speeches, and exhibitions designed to showcase the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

Following the announcement, the media are invited to attend a special VIP lunch to speak further with Martin Collins and Soft2Bet’s general counsel David Yatom Hay.

Bringing together an audience of over 1,400 industry professionals, Next.io conference promises to provide an invaluable platform for making significant business moves in the Big Apple. With 71 per cent of attendees comprising C-level executives, directors, and founders, the summit will offer unrivalled networking opportunities with top-tier decision-makers from across the igaming and sports betting sectors.



